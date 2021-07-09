Cancel
Global warming will limit opportunities for a sexually-deceptive orchid

By Alun Salt
Cover picture for the articleLeporella fimbriata, the Hare Orchid, relies upon one species for pollination. A new study by Marta Kolanowska and colleagues in Czechia and Poland has looked at the impact of global warming on the orchid. They didn’t just look at the effect of rising temperatures on the plant but also on its partner pollinator too. They found that while the orchid could live in a warmer climate, its pollinator would lose habitat. As a result, the orchid will lose the opportunity to reproduce in many areas where it would otherwise be viable.

