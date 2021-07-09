UPDATE 1-World fisheries deal 'within reach' but improvements needed, says U.S.

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in June than in May, data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed on Thursday. About 1.27 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in June, up from 1.26 billion in May, according to the data. About 428 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 397 million the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of June by credit type. Fuel (D RINs Volume Code) (Gal.) D3 48,582,907 48,582,907 D4 428,494,20 272,275,96 0 0 D5 25,204,322 21,613,131 D6 1,268,330, 1,261,936, 617 679 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Jonathan Oatis)