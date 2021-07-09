Cancel
UPDATE 1-World fisheries deal 'within reach' but improvements needed, says U.S.

 9 days ago

GENEVA, July 9 (Reuters) - A fisheries deal at the World Trade Organization is "within reach", but members still need to make improvements to the draft agreement, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Friday. Trade ministers gather virtually next week to try and clinch a deal on curbing subsidies...

