China to buy 13,000 T of pork for state reserves on July 14 - notice

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China will buy 13,000 tonnes of frozen pork for its state reserves on July 14, a notice posted by the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center showed on Friday. China's state planner said late last month that the central and local governments would start purchasing pork...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

#Reuters#Beijing Newsroom
