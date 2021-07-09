Cancel
BBC Radio 4 to cancel The Film Programme, says Carol Morley

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
The Film Programme on BBC Radio 4 is set to be cancelled, according to British director Carol Morley.

The British film review radio show, which is presented by Antonia Quirke, is currently broadcast weekly on Thursdays on BBC Radio 4.

The film-focused series looks at recent releases, speaking with leading actors and directors around the world who are able to provide expert insight.

Previous guests have included Lesley Manville, Christopher Nolan, David Oyelowo, Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes and Chloe Zhao, the director of this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland .

Morley announced the news on Twitter today (9 July), writing: “Advance warning! #thefilmprogramme on @BBCRadio4 is to be axed.

“To lose a show that is dedicated to this complex art form / entertainment that is film / cinema is so sad.”

The Dreams of Life director implored her followers who “love the show” to tweet about its cancellation, accompanied by the hashtag #savethefilmprogramme.

The Independent has contacted a representative of the BBC for confirmation and comment.

Fans of the radio programme have responded to the news with disappointment.

One user wrote: “@BBCRadio4 why is #TheFilmProgramme being axed? There’s a dearth of film related programming across the BBC. We need more, not less.”

Another added: “This is a terrible decision. The Film Programme is one of the best out there. World class broadcasting,” while someone else called it a “ludicrous decision”.

A third person wrote: “OH WHY???? This can’t be an expensive programme to make. What are we going to get instead? They can’t put any more news or discussion on (surely?!), so what?”

“This totally sucks, it’s such a great show,” said another user. “I’ve discovered loads of great films, cinematic ideas and insights from listening. Please don’t cancel it.”

Recent episodes of the show have featured Oscar-nominated director Thomas Vinterberg, speaking about his Danish film Another Round , as well as British actor Oyelowo, who stars as Martin Luther King Jr in the critically-acclaimed historical drama Selma .

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that it is Francine Stock who presents the programme.

