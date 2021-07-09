ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx", Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx", announces upcoming class schedule for next week July 12-16.www.streetinsider.com
