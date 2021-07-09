Cancel
TF1, Groupe M6 sign merger agreements

By From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
Advanced Television
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the proposed merger between French commercial media groups TF1 and M6, their two parent companies Groupe Bouygues and RTL Group, have confirmed the signing of agreements related to the deal that seeks to create a French TV giant able to compete internationally. The employee representative bodies of Groupe Bouygues,...

advanced-television.com

