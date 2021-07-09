TF1, Groupe M6 sign merger agreements

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) ("NEWA", or the "Company"), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting held today, the Company's shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve (i) the previously announced merger agreement dated September 29, 2020 (the "Merger Agreement") by and among Crouching Tiger Holding Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Parent"), Green Forest Holding Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (the "Merger Sub") and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent (the "Merger"), (ii) the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands (the "Plan of Merger"), and (iii) the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, including the Merger.