Economy

HashCash Aligns Small Traders and Non-Profits in Africa to Blockchain

Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. California-based software development company, HashCash Consultants extends its humanitarian services to engineer a financial communication channel. This setup will impact non-profits and small businesses. Small businesses and non-profits operating in the remote African territories require grants of money. These organizations will receive funds directly from senders through a blockchain network.

