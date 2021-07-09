HashCash Aligns Small Traders and Non-Profits in Africa to Blockchain

IBM Food Trust aims to allow smallholder coffee and cocoa farmers in Honduras to make more informed and better business decisions through blockchain and artificial intelligence. The farmers will have access to IBM Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture and work with both IBM and Heifer International to create a more transparent coffee and cocoa supply chain, allowing these smaller farmers to earn more. According to Heifer, these small-scale coffee farmers operate at an average of 46–59% loss, with farmers earning less than 1% of the sale of a cup of coffee at a coffee shop.