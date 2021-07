Like many of you, I've been spending a lot of time enjoying the out of doors. A dry, hot summer so far, it's been bad jogging weather, but perfect sit out of the patio and enjoy a cold beer weather. This year I've noticed a new bug. A white, almost furry-looking little critter with wings. At first, I thought it was a piece of fuzz or the white fluff from a dandelion, despite those all dying off in the late spring.