DMGPlus – replace the GameBoy heart with an FPGA and Raspberry Pi Zero #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @SpritesMods

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpriteMods discusses changing out the heart of a Nintendo Game Boy to make the DMGPlus game machine:. A while ago, with the Raspberry Pi still new, a fair amount of people decided to take one and stick it in the housing of a Game Boy. Usually, these things were somewhat reminiscent of a Game Boy, but pretty recognizable as products of a later time: they had more buttons to accommodate game consoles that needed it, they all had fancy backlit color TFTs and they ran off modern LiIon batteries. But what if you wanted to go for a more authentic mod? Let me introduce the DMGPlus.

blog.adafruit.com

