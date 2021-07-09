DMGPlus – replace the GameBoy heart with an FPGA and Raspberry Pi Zero #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @SpritesMods

For $129 the Asus Tinker Board 2S is too expensive for what is really just a Raspberry Pi alternative. Buy a Raspberry Pi 4 instead. What is a computer without a community? Every computer has had some form of community behind it. From the explosion of home computers in the 1980s, to the present day, there have been users who have come together to support and evangelise for their chosen platforms. In the world of single board computers (SBC) the largest and most supportive community has been around the Raspberry Pi, which has seen over nine years of growth centered around the $35 computer. Asus is no stranger to the SBC scene. A few years ago we saw the Asus Tinker Board arrive on the scene, at a time when the Raspberry Pi 3 was just on the horizon. Now in 2021 Asus has released a slew of Tinker Boards and we have the Tinker Board 2S for our review.