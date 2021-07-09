Don't be Saad we can start talking about the offseason

The Penguins have to navigate two really important dates before they get to free agency. They have the expansion and entry drafts creeping up. It doesn’t mean you can’t look ahead and see who is going to be potentially available in unrestricted free agency this year. There are going to be a number of notable players and some of them can definitely help the Penguins even if a slight overpay is necessary. One of these players we’ve heard about what seems like forever. He is a native of the Pittsburgh area and a two-time Stanley Cup Champion. He is Brandon Saad of the Colorado Avalanche.