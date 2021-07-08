Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

How to Spend 24-Hours in Manistee, a City with Storied Past

By Kim Schneider
My North.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake your Northern Michigan adventure up a notch by spending 24-hours in Manistee. Here are four different ways to stay and play in this region with a storied past. You may know Manistee by its Victorian faÇade and Old Christmas Weekend, and while you’ll still find lumber-era charm today, the city’s focus has shifted to its natural attributes. Taking in the “soul of the water, spirit of the woods,” as the new slogan touts, is easily done in this Lake Michigan community; here’s how.

mynorth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee County, MI
Government
Manistee, MI
Lifestyle
Manistee County, MI
Lifestyle
Manistee, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Deco#River Street Shop#Mexican#Scandinavian#West Homes#Victorian#Bbq#U Picks#The A H Lyman Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy