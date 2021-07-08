How to Spend 24-Hours in Manistee, a City with Storied Past

Take your Northern Michigan adventure up a notch by spending 24-hours in Manistee. Here are four different ways to stay and play in this region with a storied past. You may know Manistee by its Victorian faÇade and Old Christmas Weekend, and while you’ll still find lumber-era charm today, the city’s focus has shifted to its natural attributes. Taking in the “soul of the water, spirit of the woods,” as the new slogan touts, is easily done in this Lake Michigan community; here’s how.