SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Auction Time10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date. Offered AmountSEK 50 billion (total) Maximum Permitted Bid VolumeSEK 12.5 billion from an individual bidder (in total per Auction Day) Settlement Date2021-07-20.

www.streetinsider.com

MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Etha Lend announces the much-awaited launch of its mainnet

Etha Lend, an agnostic decentralized finance yield optimizer that abstracts the complexities of the DeFi space, announced the upcoming launch of its mainnet on Polygon on July 15, 2021. By removing the asset silos, Etha Lend aims to bring inclusiveness and elegance to the general DeFi market for all user classes.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Box (BOX) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) ("Box"), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the preliminary results of its "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on June 29, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bimini Capital Management Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB: BMNM) ("Bimini Capital") today announced the preliminary results of its "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase up to $2.2 million in value of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (CUSIP numbers: 090319401, 090319708 and 090319807) (the "Class A Common Stock"), which expired at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 2, 2021 (the "Offer").
Delaware StatePosted by
TheStreet

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund"), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the final results of its tender offer for up to 594,367 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Business94.3 Jack FM

Hungary central bank announces steps to boost green mortgage lending

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s central bank will launch a green mortgage bond buying programme and cheap green loans as part of measures to support environmental sustainability, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Tuesday. “In line with the strategy, the Monetary Council has decided to launch two new programmes to...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Announces Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the "Company" or "Eagle") announced today the final results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $6,000,000 of shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") at a price per share not less than $24.00 and not greater than $26.25, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2021.
San Jose, CAthepress.net

Spectra7 Announces Share Consolidation

Company files articles of continuance to move its governing jurisdiction to the Province of Ontario. SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), announces that board of directors of the Company has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis one new common share for every 50 existing common shares (the "Consolidation").
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Energy Industrykurv.com

ERCOT Announces Operational Changes

ERCOT makes changes in an effort to prevent another energy crisis like the one seen during February’s winter storms. Council Interim President Brad Jones said the changes include an increase in power generation and reserves, a more proactive strategy when severe weather is predicted, and new protocols to ensure price certainty during emergencies.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Hello Pal Announces Update On Crypto Pal App And Current Mining Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP) (Frankfurt:27H) (OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to provide an update on the much-anticipated Crypto Pal app and its Litecoin and Dogecoin mining operations (" Mining Operations").
Economyaustinnews.net

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Closing of Operations and Expansion Financing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, through the assistance of its sponsoring broker J.H. Darbie & Co. has been able to obtain significant financing for its ongoing and future operations. Importantly, the financing has obtained on four one-year notes, which were all identical in terms from only three funders at a fixed conversion rate. Importantly, as promised before, the immediate effect is no significant dilution to the shares outstanding, which under TSR's business model is maintained at less than 10 million shares. With such financing TSR is in position that it is not needing to seek any further financing for the foreseeable future for operations and expenses, both general and expansion of its ongoing recovery operations. In other words, TSR is set for the foreseeable future for operations, as it expands to its gaming and other divisions. All of the details of such agreements will be revealed in the Companies 10K annual report to filed shortly.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

PenFed Announces Record-Breaking Lending Volume In Q2 2021

The Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) released highlights from its strongest performing quarter in the institution's 86-year history. PenFed originated a record $4.3 billion in mortgage loans, bringing in a total of $7.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021. PenFed originated a record $3.8 billion in consumer loans, bringing...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Announces Monthly Operational Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the "Trust") today announced the net profits interest calculation for July 2021. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of April 2021 and reported natural gas production during March 2021. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in May 2021.
Businessnutritionaloutlook.com

Wiley Companies announces global ingredient sales and operating appointments

Steve Dillingham has been named senior vice president, global ingredient sales. Cofounder and executive chairman David Wiley now serves as CEO of the organization’s Wiley Ingredients operating company. Global ingredient specialist Wiley Companies (Coshocton, OH) has announced several key appointments. Steve Dillingham has been named senior vice president, global ingredient...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Araguaia Nickel Project Operational Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused on Brazil, is pleased to provide an operational update for the Araguaia Nickel Project ('Araguaia' or 'the Project').
Charlotte, NCaveryjournal.com

Barings Announces 2030 Net Zero Target for Global Operations

On track to achieve operational carbon neutrality in 2021. CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, today announced it would achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in operations by 2030, with plans to fully offset emissions beginning in 2021 and implement reduction programs over the remaining period. Barings also unveiled key steps in its roadmap to long-term sustainability.

