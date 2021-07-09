ALYI Announces Electric Motorcycle, EV Race and Revolt Token Milestone Month
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dallas, TX, July 9, 2021 McapMediaWire Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the initiation of an Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya now underway in conjunction with an order for 2,000 Electric Motorcycles to be deployed into the Rideshare market.Â The pilot program also supports ALYI's plans for the emerging self-drive Electric Vehicle mobile app rental market.www.streetinsider.com
