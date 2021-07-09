ALYI Announces Electric Motorcycle, EV Race and Revolt Token Milestone Month

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced that management anticipates the ALYI brand name recognition to explode later this year as its electric vehicle (EV) race program and corresponding partnerships come to light when the company announces the full extent of its EV race event scheduled to debut next year. ALYI management also anticipates a substantial revenue ramp up next year with sales coming from the EV race event in addition to the sales ALYI anticipates from its electric motorcycles currently being piloted in conjunction with a 2,000 unit order.