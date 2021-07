Sharks get a bad rap, but unjustly so. Ever since blockbuster Jaws depicted sharks as bloodthirsty sea monsters, these animals have been the victims of exaggerated fears and a subsequent increase in hunting and culling. Shark attacks are extremely mediatized and may, therefore, appear more frequently than they really are. In 2014, shark attacks around the world accounted for three human deaths and in any given year they generally do not exceed ten. As a point of comparison, lightning kills anywhere between 6,000 and 24,000 people per year.