Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seal

Nipomo Family Dentist Reports Why the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance is Important

Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. “The American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance is designed to help dental professionals and consumers make informed decisions about dental products,” said Dr. Douglas Ng from Nipomo Family Dentistry. The seal is part of the ADA’s mission to advance oral health to help make sure that dental care products sold to consumers are safe and do what the product manufacturer claims.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Office#Product Packaging#Dental Care#Nipomo Family Dentistry#Prweb#Ada Seal
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Related
Skin CareTimes Union

San Luis Obispo Dentist Reports the Top Ways to Avoid Bad Breath

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Bad breath is not just a social problem; it is a health issue and the first thing to do to eliminate bad breath, recommends Dr. Douglas Ng, DDS of San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry, is to get a thorough dental check up. The Mayo Clinic reports that one of the most common sources of bad breath is the tongue, especially the back of the tongue and there are other sources as well.
Health Servicesstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Adiska Family Dental—Accepting New Patients

Adiska Family Dental is family owned and operated. We value our patient relationships providing gentle, compassionate dental care. We have modern equipment you would expect from a big city dentist, with personalized care and convenience of your hometown. We are proud to be a part of this community and we...
Skin Careocmomblog.com

Why Dental Hygiene Is Important For Your Family

Dental hygiene is keeping your teeth healthy and free from dental infections and your teeth free from decay. To do this you need to ensure that you and your family brush and floss regularly and that you all have regular dental checkups and exams to keep your mouths healthy and to ensure that good oral hygiene is maintained.
Denver, COKDVR.com

Aspenwood Dental Associates & Colorado Dental Implant Center

If you are looking for a greater Denver dentist who will be there for you not just temporarily, but for all your dental needs and those of your family for years to come, Aspenwood Dental Associates and Colorado Dental Implant Center is the practice for you. Providing high-quality dental care, top-flight customer service, and compassionate dentistry for over 40 years, Aspenwood Dental Associates and Colorado Dental Implant Center is dedicated to building long-term relationships with our patients and their families. Please call us at (303) 751-3321 to schedule a free consultation and a 3D scan for new patients.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso dentists welcome Hunt School of Dental Medicine students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso dental community is embracing the new students at the recently-opened Hunt School of Medicine, part of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The school welcomed 40 students for its first class with plans to expand to 60 students in the future. A...
Bakersfield, CAKGET 17

Get to know Capital Dental’s new dentist, Dr. Kim

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets to know Dr. Don Kim, Capital Dental’s new dentist who has a passion for helping his patients’ oral health. Dr. Kim recently moved to Bakersfield from Washington and hopes to relate to his patients through his love for golfing and tennis. To learn more about...
Wilton, CTwiltonbulletin.com

Wilton Dental Associates, dentist now part of Chamber of Commerce

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the addition of local dental practice, Wilton Dental Associates, and Dentist Dr. Beckie D’Andrea to the chamber. “Dr. Beckie D’Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their practice,” the Chamber said in a release. D’Andrea previously received her graduate dental degree...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Health Servicestimnath.org

Business profile: Signal Tree Family Dental

On June 30, Signal Tree Family Dental officially opened its doors. The owner, Dr. Brock Booton, is excited to be the first dental practice located within the Town of Timnath. “I see us really growing and expanding,” he says. “We hope to become the premier dental office of choice for anyone in the town and surrounding area. We want to build relationships and grow organically.”
Kidslocalsyr.com

Consume report: get your children into the dentist from a young age

CONSUMER REPORT — Many families have delayed dental visits due to the pandemic, but dentists say precautions are in place, so pick up the phone and make an appointment. “Now is a good time to get back on track with your kids’ oral health. Dental offices are following rigorous safety measures so parents feel comfortable taking their children to the dentist,” said Kevin Loria of Consumer Reports.
Carson City, NVnnbw.com

People: Ed De Andrade new president of Nevada Dental Association

The statewide Nevada Dental Association recently welcomed Ed De Andrade, DDS, of Henderson as its new president. He succeeds Mark Funke, DDS, of Carson City, who will continue as a member of NDA’s executive committee. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. De Andrade as our new president,” Michele Reeder, executive director...
Petaluma, CAStamford Advocate

Windsor Care Center of Petaluma Achieves CMS 5-Star Rating

PETALUMA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Petaluma, California, announced today it has been awarded a 5-Star overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A 5-star rating is the highest designation possible under the CMS rating system.
Presque Isle, MEthecounty.me

Local dentist to lead state dental board

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Dr. Norma Desjardins, who practices in Presque Isle, is the new president-elect of the Maine Dental Association Board of Directors following the organization’s annual business meeting in June. For the first time in the MDA’s history, which spans more than 150 years, all three executive positions...
South Hill, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

CMH Family Dental Services Expands and Changes Entrance

South Hill, VA – The CMH Family Dental Services practice located in the C.A.R.E. Building at 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill will be closed Friday afternoon, July 9th beginning at noon for renovations. The CMH Family Dental Services practice will reopen on Monday morning, July 12th at 8:00...

Comments / 0

Community Policy