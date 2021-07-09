Cancel
New Bison and Swift Fox Births Mark Crucial Milestone in Habitat Restoration

defenders.org
Cover picture for the article“Victories like these—they are one of the most rewarding parts of the work that we do,” said Chamois Andersen, Rockies and Plains senior representative at Defenders of Wildlife. “Working with imperiled species can often be discouraging because wildlife constantly face new challenges. But then we hear the news of not one, but two at-risk species welcoming offspring within their reintroduction programs, and we know that all of our efforts are worthwhile.”

defenders.org

