Briscoe Museum Invites You to Tip Your Hat to Cowboys, Cowgirls and Vaqueros with a Day of Free Family Fun. The Briscoe Western Art Museum is tippin’ its hat and celebrating the legacy of the cowboy, cowgirl and vaquero. The museum presents the return of its National Day of the Cowboy celebration on Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The free community event, which includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, features indoor and outdoor activities for cowpokes of all ages. And there’s no riding off into the sunset when the daytime National Day of the Cowboy celebration concludes. The fun continues with the Briscoe’s “Sips and Sounds of the West” series at 6:30 p.m., with live music in the museum’s McNutt Sculpture Garden. The ticketed event is a night of music, drinks and tasty bites under the stars.