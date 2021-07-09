Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5% relative to the dividend paid last quarter. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board's review of the Company's financial performance and capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and will be paid on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today's announcement marks the Company's 90 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.