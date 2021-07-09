Cancel
Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record...

www.streetinsider.com

