It was a wild evening in the Big Brother 23 house as the HOH did some more scrambling and flip-flopping while others tried to figure out who was causing drama and why Frenchie nominated who he did. And then a backdoor plan was hatched, but who knows what is really going to happen since Frenchie changes his mind every time he talks to someone new. Read on to find out what the latest mess is in the house (and keep in mind, this was only Day 3).