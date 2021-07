U.S. retail is facing spending and structural shifts as consumers emerge from pandemic-living. Stronger than expected U.S. retail results continued through the month of June, even in the aftermath of a strong Prime Days promotional period. Dollar sales of U.S. discretionary general merchandise rose 18% in the week ending July 3, 2021 over the same period two years ago, continuing at a pace that exceeds the 8% growth over last year, according to “Retail Early Indicator” data from The NPD Group.