I don't know what I received, but I know I didn't order this but it had my name on it. It also said it came from China. What could it be?. Here's the story. I made an order, I know it wasn't from China, I also know for sure I didn't order this. It has a golf ball-looking thing on it, and looks like a firm grip so it doesn't slip out of my hand. I went through my receipts and I didn't find anything from that country, and I certainly didn't find anything that looked like this, whatever it is.