Email precedence as a primary business and professional communication medium. Organizations not only interact with their customers via email but also use it to share confidential information such as financial reports, employee records, credit details, etc. As all the critical data is linked with the email box in one way or another, it is directly exposed to threats and can be the next target of cyber-attackers. To circumvent such a critical situation, protection of existing inbox email data and email data shared over the network should be made.