Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stages of learning to play an instrument

By Erica Jean
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout my life, I’ve learned multiple instruments ranging from string and wind instruments such as violin and flute to percussion instruments such as piano and drums. Even though the mechanisms of each specific instrument are extremely different, the learning process was more or less the same. Here are the four stages I have experienced in all of my years of playing!

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Instruments#Percussion Instruments#Make A Sound#Piano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Musicopenculture.com

Hear Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos Played on Original Baroque Instruments

“Subtle and brilliant at the same time, they are a microcosm of Baroque music, with an astonishingly vast sample of that era’s emotional universe.” — Ted Libbey. The portfolio, the demo, the head shot, the resume…. These are not materials made for general consumption, much less the praise and admiration of posterity. But not every applicant is Johann Sebastian Bach, who wrote his six Brandenburg concertos, in essence, “because, like pretty much everyone throughout history, Bach needed a job,” notes String Ovation. In 1721, he applied for a position with the Margrave of Brandenburg, younger brother of King Frederick Wilhelm I of Prussia, by sending the music: “It’s one of the few manuscripts that Bach wrote out himself, rather than give to a copyist…. At the time, Bach was the Kapellmeister in the small town of Cöthen. Working for His Royal Highness would have been a seriously upward move.”
Musicmakeuseof.com

Learn How to Play the Flute With the Help of 9 Excellent Websites

Flute, one of the earliest musical instruments, has been an integral part of classical music across cultures. This simple wind instrument has the potential of producing incredible sounds (when in the hands of someone who has learned how to play it with skill). Playing the flute enhances breathing mechanism, improves...
Musicacousticguitar.com

Learn 6 Ways to Play A Major 7 | Chord by Chord

Welcome to the latest installment of Chord by Chord, a series designed to build your understanding of harmony and the fretboard. In previous lessons, we’ve gone over several major seventh chords: Cmaj7, Gmaj7, and Dmaj7. This time, we’ll work on Amaj7. The Work. Remember that a major seventh chord is...
MusicRadar.com

Learn 7 different ways to play a guitar lick

Guitar lessons: You probably have a stock of favourite lead guitar licks you draw on – it really helps to start with a few familiar phrases if you’re improvising. Still, you’ll want to take these ideas further, right? Well, before you go blazing up the fretboard and blowing all your best licks, you can develop some of your simpler ideas. Our Eddie Van Halen-inspired examples will show you how.
Musicguitar.com

Learn to play guitar like Mark Knopfler in five minutes

Mark Knopfler is one of the most influential and important guitarists of all time, but he’s also one who stands apart from many of his rock and blues peers. With his fiendish ‘clawhammer’ fingerstyle technique at the core of how he approaches the instrument, there’s a lot more to his style than getting sumptuous clean tones on position two and four on a Strat.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Is Fun And Good For You!

Electronic dance music or also called electronic dance music, party music, or just simply dance, is an umbrella term covering a wide assortment of popular, percussive electronic dance music genres produced mostly for clubs, raves, and gypsy-inspired events. Although the term “EDM” has become synonymous with parties and temporary music sets, electronic dance music is often very broad and welcoming to a wide variety of tastes. EDM was born out of the movement towards modern dance, when many DJs and producers took influence from worldwide famous DJs such as John Paul Jones and Carl Cox, who were pioneers in breaking new boundaries and making innovative electronic dance music that bridged the gap between house and techno music. With the growth of such famous DJs, producers began to realize that they had a unique opportunity to take electronic dance music to a different level, in a bid to draw in an audience that may not have been able to be reached via other methods. Today, electronic dance music and its related dance club cultures have taken the world by storm.
Rochester, NYThe Daily News Online

Back on the beat: For area musicians, returning to the stage not as simple as turning on amps and tuning instruments

LIVONIA — For musician and Livionia resident Steve West returning to the stage again following the pandemic has been challenging. “A lot of the places had to go through some unclear guidelines. Initially they said, ‘Well, places can have music that has to be incidental, they are not allowed to advertise and sell tickets,’ ” said West.
Musicbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Instrument Playground with Project STEP: Meet the String Instruments

Join us for an instrument petting zoo with young musicians from Project STEP. This is an exciting way for young visitors to see, hear, and try out some string instruments up close!. Since 1982, Project STEP (String Training Education Program) has provided talented young musicians that identify with historically underrepresented...
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
Theater & DanceDaily Californian

BTS will brighten your day with ‘Permission to Dance’

This summer is being dominated by BTS. The septet’s May single “Butter” has been an unstoppable force, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart every week since its release seven weeks ago. As an anniversary gift to ARMY, BTS’ fanbase, the band has complemented its upward trajectory with its third English-language track “Permission to Dance.” Released July 9, the sunny song celebrates the aftermath of COVID-19, a healing world and a happier tomorrow.
Musicmiramarfl.gov

Spirit of the Drum Ages 12-15

This two-week exploratory "Percussion in Performance" extravaganza introduces the history, culture and evolution of various drums, percussive instruments and voices from around the world. Includes tenor steel pan, congos, bongos and African percussion instruments.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

"The Radio Play Disaster" set to take the stage July 16-17

Live community theater is back in Verona this weekend. And when performers take to the stage Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, mother nature willing, it will be the first outdoor show put on by Verona Area Community Theater. The show, “The Radio Play Disaster,” is set to be...
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Drama Dock Returns to the Stage With a Prizewinning Play

Next week, Drama Dock will make its long-awaited return to the stage, with a production of “ART,” a Tony-Award winning comedy by Yasmina Reza. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Vashon Center for the Arts, with additional evening performances on July 16, 17 and 18, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 18.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards Automatic Instrumentation by Learning to Separate Parts in Symbolic Multitrack Music

Modern keyboards allow a musician to play multiple instruments at the same time by assigning zones -- fixed pitch ranges of the keyboard -- to different instruments. In this paper, we aim to further extend this idea and examine the feasibility of automatic instrumentation -- dynamically assigning instruments to notes in solo music during performance. In addition to the online, real-time-capable setting for performative use cases, automatic instrumentation can also find applications in assistive composing tools in an offline setting. Due to the lack of paired data of original solo music and their full arrangements, we approach automatic instrumentation by learning to separate parts (e.g., voices, instruments and tracks) from their mixture in symbolic multitrack music, assuming that the mixture is to be played on a keyboard. We frame the task of part separation as a sequential multi-class classification problem and adopt machine learning to map sequences of notes into sequences of part labels. To examine the effectiveness of our proposed models, we conduct a comprehensive empirical evaluation over four diverse datasets of different genres and ensembles -- Bach chorales, string quartets, game music and pop music. Our experiments show that the proposed models outperform various baselines. We also demonstrate the potential for our proposed models to produce alternative convincing instrumentations for an existing arrangement by separating its mixture into parts. All source code and audio samples can be found at this https URL .
Musiciowapublicradio.org

City Scenes From Mountain Stage: If You Build It, They Will Play

In 2014 Sam Beam, the singer-songwriter better known as Iron & Wine, was looking for an unconventional way to promote an unconventional new record. Archive Series Volume No. 1 is a collection of cassette demos Beam recorded in the mid-1990s, when he was just making music for fun. Beam's manager...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Nels Cline: "I had no desire to gyrate and hump my amplifier and set my guitar on fire – I wanted to take a modest path"

To many, Nels Cline is the warbling lead guitarist for the prolific Chicago-borne alternative rock band, Wilco. He’s held that position since 2004. But to know the musician and lead player in that sense is to only scratch the surface of Cline’s vast sonic resume. He is also a bandleader, experimental musician, improviser, songwriter, twin brother collaborator (with his identical sibling, Alex) and talent scout – as you’ll read below.
Bernards, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Bernards Township Library offers staged radio play

BERNARDS TWP. – “Sorry, Wrong Number,’’ a virtual radio play staged by Raconteur Radio, will make its debut on the Bernards Township Library’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. Starting out as a radio play written by Louise Fletcher in the 1940s, and adapted to a few...
MusicPosted by
The Press

Kate Magdalena's New Song 'Canyonlands" Recalls Music of the Sixties: Bringing the Music and Message of Sixties Icon "Laurel Canyon" to Contemporary Listeners

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixties made its imprint on almost every aspect of our lives, changing the world from one bound in some fundamental ways, to one that became freed of some, if not all, of those bindings. From models of beauty, and social mores, to political, economic, and spiritual openings, there was a sudden expansion of authentic expression. One of the seeds of that new expression was Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles where Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Steven Stills lived for a time and worked together.
ComicsAnime News Network

Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Manga Gets Stage Play

Hamaoka launched the original Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku (Super Radical Gag Family) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1993. The 31-volume manga spawned three sequels. The 28-volume Ganso! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel ran from 2002 to 2010, and the 24-volume Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel began in 2010 and ended in March 2018. The currently serializing Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku series launched in March 2018.
Logan, UTusu.edu

The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse | Staged Reading

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY tells the story of four woke theatre makers who want to create a politically correct Thanksgiving play that is historically accurate, avoids all possible stereotypes, and doesn’t offend anyone. This wickedly hilarious satire of the traditional “Thanksgiving story” will be directed by our inaugural Emerging Director, Summer Session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy