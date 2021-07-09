Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, Ana pick in, NJD up, Howden signs...
The fourth mock Hockey Buzz mock draft driven by the readers and a few special guests is underway. Hank Bailing did not go off the board with the Sabres pick, selecting Owen Power first overall, while Sean Maloughney took Matthew Beniers as the first ever Seattle draft pick and Ryan Armstrong completed the Michigan trifecta with Kent Johnson. Zabber is up with the Devils' pick with slimtj on deck for Columbus. Below is the voting poll, please weigh in with your view.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0