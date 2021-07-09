Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, Ana pick in, NJD up, Howden signs...

As is tradition here at SB Nation, the site managers of the 31 (and soon to be 32) team blogs got together for a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Trades were made. Names were announced. And so this is the post that goes into why we picked who we picked. This was done in parallel with our own internal mock draft of the first round here at All About the Jersey. That one is done among all of us. Brian helped me make the choice for the SBN Mock Draft. Earlier in the week, I announced that Luke Hughes was our fourth overall pick in the SBN Mock Draft. Twenty-seven picks later - because Arizona forfeited their first round pick - it was time to pick again for the New Jersey Devils. With Brian’s support, we selected Skellefteå AIK forward Simon Robertsson.