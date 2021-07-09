Cancel
NHL

Fourth annual Hockey Buzz Mock Draft, Ana pick in, NJD up, Howden signs...

The fourth mock Hockey Buzz mock draft driven by the readers and a few special guests is underway. Hank Bailing did not go off the board with the Sabres pick, selecting Owen Power first overall, while Sean Maloughney took Matthew Beniers as the first ever Seattle draft pick and Ryan Armstrong completed the Michigan trifecta with Kent Johnson. Zabber is up with the Devils' pick with slimtj on deck for Columbus. Below is the voting poll, please weigh in with your view.

Hockey Buzz Mock Draft: Year 4, sourcing the crowd to draft each team

The Hockey Buzz mock draft driven by the readers and hopefully a few special guests is back for a fourth season. This approach is driven by what I wrote in year 1 with those who participated then having similar interest this season, “I thought we should have a mock draft with some of the commenters taking a team and making a pick. But not only making a pick but providing the rationale for the pick. If that selector wants to propose a trade as opposed to making a pick, then they have that right. But the key has to be what works for that team and not just the Rangers."
NHLAsbury Park Press

NHL mock draft 2.0: NY Rangers land two-way center Fyodor Svechov with pick No. 15

We're less than two weeks away from the NHL Draft, with the first round scheduled for July 23 followed by rounds 2-7 on July 24. As of Monday afternoon, the New York Rangers still held nine picks, including No. 15 overall. The trade market is slowly heating up, but our second mock draft is proceeding with the assumption the Blueshirts will make all of their picks.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW 2021 NHL Mock Draft: Devils Select Luke Hughes Fourth Overall

The New Jersey Devils have found themselves in a rebuild over the past three seasons, finishing near the bottom of the division over the past three years after making the playoffs in 2017-18. With faces like Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes heading an emerging forward core, the Devils find themselves looking for a face for their defense for years to come.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Which players are likely to remain with the Ducks long term?

With the Anaheim Ducks in need of a rebuild, we can expect to see some key players shipped out over the next little while. In turn, the Ducks will likely continue transitioning to a younger group of players, a process which has already started. So which players from the roster will actually be around long term?
NHLhockeybuzz.com

CBJ— Rocky Slope

The Columbus Blue Jackets and defenseman Seth Jones continue to dominate the rumor mill across the hockey world when it comes to trade speculation. The defender was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft for the Nashville Predators, only trailing Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Aleksander Barkov (Florida), and Jonathan Drouin (Montreal, formerly of Tampa). Jones was dealt in a blockbuster move out of the Music City in exchange for center Ryan Johansen, the fourth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Anaheim Ducks select Dylan Guenther with No. 3 pick

Every year, the SB Nation NHL team sites get together and run a simulation of what the first round of the NHL Entry Draft might look like. Playing Armchair GM has been more difficult this year, as we evaluate eligible players on a shortened, and in some cases cancelled, seasons. If our Mock Draft is any indication, the first round is far from set in stone.
NHLjacketscannon.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Columbus Blue Jackets select William Eklund with No. 5 pick

With the fifth pick in the 2021 SB Nation NHL Mock Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets are pleased to select William Eklund, forward, from Djurgårdens IF. To learn more about Eklund, check out his draft prospect profile here. Among the players in the top 10, Eklund seemed to have the highest upside. His 200 foot game appealed to me, as did his experience playing in a pro league in 2020-21.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ducks re-sign three players

The Anaheim Ducks announced yesterday that they’ve re-signed forwards Sam Carrick and Vinni Lettieri, as well as defenseman Trevor Carrick. All three players signed one-year extensions, each with a cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri originally signed with the Ducks last offseason, after spending time with the New York Rangers. He...
NHLNHL

Predators hope to 'strike a deal' with Kraken before NHL Expansion Draft

GM says Arvidsson traded to Kings rather than losing him to Seattle for nothing. The Nashville Predators are hoping to work with the Seattle Kraken prior to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. "I've had a couple of conversations with them," Predators general manger David Poile said on the "Darren, Daunic...
NHLFear The Fin

SB Nation NHL Mock Draft 2021: Picks 1-6

The 2021 NHL Draft is coming up quick, with Round 1 airing on Friday, July 23. Each year, the SB Nation NHL team sites get together and project the first round of the draft, trying to get into the minds of the front office. This year, 32 teams will gather...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

NHL Mock Draft 2021: New Jersey Devils Select Simon Robertsson with No. 29 Pick

As is tradition here at SB Nation, the site managers of the 31 (and soon to be 32) team blogs got together for a mock draft of the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Trades were made. Names were announced. And so this is the post that goes into why we picked who we picked. This was done in parallel with our own internal mock draft of the first round here at All About the Jersey. That one is done among all of us. Brian helped me make the choice for the SBN Mock Draft. Earlier in the week, I announced that Luke Hughes was our fourth overall pick in the SBN Mock Draft. Twenty-seven picks later - because Arizona forfeited their first round pick - it was time to pick again for the New Jersey Devils. With Brian’s support, we selected Skellefteå AIK forward Simon Robertsson.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Rangers trade Howden to Golden Knights for DeSimone, fourth-round pick

The New York Rangers have acquired defender Nick DeSimone and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Brett Howden. Howden, 23, scored one goal and recorded seven points over 42 games during the 2020-21 season. Over his three seasons with New York, Howden has recorded 16 goals and 49 points in 178 career NHL games.
NHLESPN

2021 NHL draft order: All 224 picks over seven rounds for all 32 teams

The 2021 NHL draft will be held in a virtual format from July 23-24. Here is an updated list of all 224 picks for every team over the course of seven rounds. The Buffalo Sabres will have the first pick after winning the draft lottery. The expansion Seattle Kraken will make their first pick in franchise history at No. 2, and the Anaheim Ducks will pick third.
FanSided

2021 NHL Expansion Draft: 4 Best value picks for the Seattle Kraken

These four players would offer tremendous value for the Seattle Kraken at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. We found out today the players each team in the NHL would be protecting – apart from the Vegas Golden Knights because they are exempt – and we are now in full-on speculation mode when it comes to the Seattle Kraken ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday.
NHLNHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (July 17, 2021) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 17, the following roster transactions: the team has acquired forward Nolan Patrick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Cody Glass and the team has acquired Brett Howden from the New York Rangers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and defenseman Nick DeSimone.
NHLSports Illustrated

Early Stanley Cup Odds Worth Keeping an Eye On

We’ve barely recovered from the Stanley Cup hangover – just ask Andrei Vasilevskiy goofing off with the Conn Smythe and Lord Stanley himself – and betting lines are already open for the 2022 winner. With the expansion draft, entry draft and free agency looming, these odds will be subject to...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW 2021 Mock NHL Draft Round 2: Our Armchair GMs Make Their Picks

Similar to the 2020 iteration, the 2021 NHL Draft did not happen at the end of June. This year it will happen at the end of July when we normally would be talking about free agency. Instead, we at The Hockey Writers are getting you ready for the upcoming draft with our usual prospect profiles, features, rankings, and of course, our annual mock draft. On Monday we released the results of the first round which can be found here:
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 17th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...

