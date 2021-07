In the '80s I grew up in South Los Angeles, in an area that was notorious for drug trafficking, sex trafficking and gang activity. It was a very tough experience but I fell in love with rockets and engines at a very young age, partly because our house was under the flight path of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). I absolutely loved seeing the airplanes; I used to watch them thinking that they were stars that were moving. Of course, it was just the aircraft headlights.