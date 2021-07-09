2 men die in Conway, Sheridan accidents

A 31-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon when his moped was run over by a pickup on Sinai Road in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police report. About 5 p.m., Francis Doyle, of Conway, was riding a 2020 Tao Tao moped eastbound on the street when he crossed into the westbound lane while negotiating a curve and the moped fell on its side, the report read. An oncoming 2008 Ford F250 attempted to veer around the moped but was unsuccessful, it states.