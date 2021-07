The COVID-19 pandemic may feel over—or still a threat, depending on where you live, what you believe and who you read. But one thing that will impact us all is the new Delta variant, a more dangerous and "more transmissible" form of the virus. It will soon become the dominant form of the virus here in America, and has already caused delays and deaths in the UK. Read on for five essential warnings from virus experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.