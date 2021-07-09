Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goliad County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Major flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.6 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 35.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Flood History...No available flood history. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 35.6 Fri 8 am CDT 42.0 35.6 31.9

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Goliad, TX
City
Floresville, TX
County
Goliad County, TX
County
Karnes County, TX
City
Falls City, TX
City
Elmendorf, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio River#Vehicles#Extreme Weather#Goliad Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy