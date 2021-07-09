Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Major flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.6 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 35.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Flood History...No available flood history. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 35.6 Fri 8 am CDT 42.0 35.6 31.9