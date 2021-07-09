Go inside this $3.5 million home for sale now in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recently remodeled riverside house near the Country Club of Virginia hit the market last week, with one of the higher price tags seen in the region this year. The 4,500-square-foot house at 117 Tempsford Lane was listed July 1 at just under $3.5 million. The midcentury modern-style house faces the James River and Kanawha Canal at the end of the dead-end street off Cary Street Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

How to cook with marijuana