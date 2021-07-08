Cancel
Tampa, FL

Coors Light brewed beer using ice the Lightning played on

By Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 12 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans can now taste the blood, sweat and tears the team put into winning the Stanley Cup.

Don’t worry — they filtered it first.

Coors Light is making the first-ever beer made with the actual ice scraped up and sprayed by skates during the action of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning ice team helped to shovel shavings during Game 1. It was bottled up in Hydro Flask containers and shipped overnight via FedEx to the Coors brewing facility in Golden, Colo. After it was melted, Coors Light used an advanced filtering technique before brewing the new Champions Ice beer.

“We’re definitely leaving it to Tampa Bay fans to decide what they think it tastes like,” said Chris Steele, Coors Light’s North American director of activation.

If the Lightning hadn’t won, all that beer would have been dumped. But after victory during Game 5, Coors Light shipped 55 half-barrel kegs, as well as T-shirts and 32-ounce collectible crowlers, to the Tampa Bay area. Thousands of thirsty Lightning fans will be able to consume it during a likely celebratory boat parade Monday.

To find out where you can try a taste of victory, visit ChampionsIce.com.

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

