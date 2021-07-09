Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Jalen Lewis becomes youngest pro basketball player in American history

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6D2h_0as4OYL000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE9E2_0as4OYL000

One of the top basketball recruits in the high school class of 2023, Jalen Lewis, will forgo college, and is instead signing a $1 million deal to join Overtime Elite , making him the youngest American to ever become a pro basketball player at age 16.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news of Lewis’ decision, the details of his lucrative contract, and t he big-time college basketball programs who were vying for his services:

According to Overtime Elite’s official website , it’s a startup league that will be based in Atlanta and allow aspiring pros, as young as rising juniors in high school, to optimize their chances of making it to the NBA or at least playing professionally.

Former UConn Huskies national title-winning coach and NBA veteran Kevin Ollie is the head coach of Overtime Elite, which already has several top prospects signed on.

Overtime Elite features schooling with very small class sizes that trains its athletes in life skills and finances as well as traditional academics. The league offers full medical coverage for its players, and a minimum salary of $100,000.

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony weighed in on the implications of Lewis’ signing:

All this comes on the heels of the NCAA’s decision to allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness . Some of the best recruits in the country may follow the lead of Lewis and others in Overtime Elite in the coming years and just go pro as soon as possible.

Here’s a look at some of Lewis’ highlights from a showcase that was several months back:

Lewis is rated as the 12th-best player in the 2023 class , per 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 2 center. He hails from Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California.

There’s obvious appeal to this new Overtime Elite league, and it’s backed by $80 million in funding from venture capitalists, with chief sponsors including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and NBA players Devin Booker, Trae Young and Pau Gasol.

Some players in recent years have tried their hand at playing overseas professionally rather than dealing with the NCAA.

The NBA G League just debuted a G League Ignite team this past season, which featured projected high lottery picks in Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. G League Ignite plays exhibition games as part of a team with players who are projected to be premier NBA Draft prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqWWz_0as4OYL000
Also Read:
2021 NBA mock draft: Top prospects, top landing spots

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Kevin Ollie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#American#The Athletic#Overtime Elite#Uconn Huskies#Espn#Bishop O Dowd High School#Overtime Elite League#The Nba G League#G League Ignite#Nba Coach#Portland Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
NBA G League
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBABleacher Report

1 Surprise Trade Target for Every NBA Team

Every NBA team's offseason goal is to enter the upcoming campaign better than it exited the last one. Franchise-specific aims vary depending on where the club in question sits on the rebuilding-to-contending spectrum, but they all want to get better. The available tools: internal development, free agency, the draft and...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 stars the Utah Jazz should trade for to get Donovan Mitchell more help

While the Utah Jazz aren’t a popular team among the members of the NBA community, they could be in store for an offseason full of changes. Everything seemed like it was aligned for the Jazz to make a deep push in the playoffs as they were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. However, in the second round of the playoffs, Utah would be eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers despite being up 2-0 to begin the series.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend Reacts To Open Championship Win

It’s a good time to be Collin Morikawa. The 24-year-old golfer joined an elite club on Sunday, winning The Open Championship. The former Cal-Berkeley golfer finished the tournament at -15, two strokes up on the second place finisher, Jordan Spieth. Morikawa is now one of two golfers to win both...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy