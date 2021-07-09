Cancel
Public Health

Covid vaccines do work well in clinically vulnerable

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid vaccines are highly effective in people with underlying health conditions who were advised to shield earlier in the pandemic, real-world UK data reveals. The study of more than a million people in at-risk groups shows two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines are needed for this protection. Being...

www.bbc.com

Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid ‘freedom day’ means nothing of the sort for clinically vulnerable people

When the first lockdown was announced, it was a surprise to discover I’d been left off the government’s shielding list. As the keeper of an unholy alliance of chronic illnesses, including myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and episodic ataxia, I’d at least expected to be warned to be careful. But although the government forgot about me – just as they forgot about 2 million other vulnerable people in England – my GP didn’t. She firmly advised me to treat myself as a shielder. And since my disabilities meant I was already working from home, I was in a much better position to shield than many other people.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

NHS winter warning: Up to 60,000 people could die from flu due to ‘lethal triple mix’ of viruses

Up to 60,000 people could die this winter due to a “lethal triple mix” of seasonal viruses and Covid-19 that could leave the NHS is “unable to cope”, scientists warn. A combination of Covid-19, influenza, and the respiratory virus Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) could push an already depleted health service to breaking point unless action is taken now, the Academy of Medical Sciences said in a report published on Wednesday.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
HealthBBC

England plans biggest winter flu vaccine rollout

Free flu vaccines will be offered this winter to children aged two to 16 in England, as well as people aged 50 and over or in "at-risk" groups, amid the double threat of Covid and influenza. Experts hope for a record-breaking rollout reaching more than 35 million people, including more...
Kings County, CAHanford Sentinel

3 ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Kings County

The Delta variant is spreading in Kings County, public health officials say the best protection against the spread of the virus is vaccination and there are three main ways to get a shot in the area. Public Health Director Ed Hill said after nine months of organizing vaccinations, the County...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Free flu jab will be offered to more than 35million people this winter including ALL secondary school pupils as UK faces double threat of Covid and influenza

More than 35 million people will be able to access free flu vaccines this winter as the UK prepares to face a double threat of coronavirus and influenza. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the flu programme which will begin in September will be the biggest in the UK's history as it will extend to secondary school students too.
Public Healthkentlive.news

35million to get flu jab this winter - including children

Free flu vaccines will be made available to more than 35 million people including all secondary school students this winter, ministers have announced. Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Saturday that the seasonal flu programme beginning in September will be the biggest in the UK’s history and urged everyone eligible to take up the jab.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Face masks to remain mandatory at county's major hospitals

The county's major hospitals will be retaining requirements to wear face masks as of Monday. The decision, from Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, applies to both Princess Royal Hospital Telford, and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. It follows the issuing of national guidance from Public Health England. Although Covid-19 restrictions will...

