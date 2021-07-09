Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

How much $1M can buy you in San Antonio

By SABJ Staff
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the big selling point for moving to San Antonio has historically been affordability, home prices in the city have been rapidly accelerating upward since last spring.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Authentic Custom Homes LLC and AC Performance Homes Inc..

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 9, 2021. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -36 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Boss Automotive LLC.

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 25, 2021. Year to date through June 25, 2021, the court recorded 26 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -41 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy