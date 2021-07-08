Cancel
Economy

Eat Just, Maker of Vegan JUST Eggs, is Gearing Up For $3 Billion IPO

By Maxwell Rabb
 13 days ago
Eat Just, maker of the plant-based egg favorite JUST Egg, is speculated to be going public at a hefty valuation of $3 billion. According to one of the company's lead investors, Eat Just is likely to go public in Q4 of this year, having grown fast enough to reach for a valuation that is fully $1 billion more than what Bloomberg estimated it was worth just last October, which was $2 billion then. Currently, the initial offering price has not been posted yet, but investors can anticipate that Eat Just will continue to strive for a bold valuation.

