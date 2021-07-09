OneTwoFit Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar Review

The way we approach fitness has changed. Back in the glorious pre-covid days, most people would workout at the gym. But when gyms closed during lockdown we were forced to reassess how and where we exercised. Consequently, sales of home gym equipment increased, as it meant we could continue to do the strength workouts we loved, but from the comfort and safety of our own homes. Items such as dumb bells, resistance bands, kettlebells, wall mounted pull up bar, yoga mats, and skipping ropes all helped us to stay fit, strong and healthy whilst also helping keep our mental health in check at a time when many of us struggled.