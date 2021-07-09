Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

By Effie Orfanides
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#People#The Sunday Times#Sun#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mirror

Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara was the source of serious stress for the Queen

Her wedding had been scaled back to adhere to the government's Covid-19 restrictions but the Queen and the late Prince Philip were among those to see her walk down the aisle. In fact, the Queen not only allowed her granddaughter to wear a stunning ivory dress from her collection for her big day, but she also loaned her a beautiful tiara that she wore on her own wedding day.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Ex Reveals That He Was Neurotic and Paranoid

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex is now a married man, but back in the day he was quite the eligible bachelor. Prince Harry is now pushing the backside of 30 but in his 20s and early 30s he had no shortage of dates and romantic entanglements. Now what one of his past flings really thought about the runaway royal is coming to light.
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want Windsor christening for Lili

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, want their daughter Lilibet to be christened at Windsor in front Queen Elizabeth. Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, left the UK for California last year but they are determined that their daughter Lilibet Diana - who was born in June - will be christened at St George's Chapel, Windsor, like her brother Archie was in 2019.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana & Sarah Ferguson’s Friendship Set an Impossible Standard For Meghan & Kate

In this generation of the royal family, Prince William and Prince Harry were the eligible princes whose wives the world was waiting to see; in the previous generation, it was Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward whose nuptials would add a new royal lady to the family and into the fray for the public to discuss. The eldest two, Charles and Andrew, didn’t disappoint for drama — people’s princess Diana Spencer and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson not only made waves for their outspoken nature (and later, their divorces), but for their friendship, a coming-together of royal wives that only intensified the attention already on them. In a new interview, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, opens up about the close kinship she shared with the late Diana, and how the media strove to pit them against one another, and it’s an awfully familiar story to how tabloids have treated Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton these past few years.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive ‘special award’ from UK charity for decision to have no more than 2 kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being applauded by a U.K. charity that believes one way to save the environment is by limiting couples to only having two children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the recipients of Population Matters’ “special award,” which gives a nod to the couple for previously announcing their decision to have at most two children.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Rocky romance. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy