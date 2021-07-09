Cars crossed median before crash that killed mother, 5 kids

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday afternoon three-car collision that claimed the life of an 88-year-old man and left four other people injured. Police said it happened shortly after 5 p.m., when a 2002 Honda Odyssey, operated by Richard Chappell, 88, of Camden, Del., was traveling south on POW-MIA Parkway and approaching the Wyoming Mill Spur. At the same time, a 2017 Infinity QX80 was reportedly traveling north on POW-MIA Parkway, and approaching the same intersection. Police said a 2004 Nissan Maxima was facing eastbound on the Wyoming Mill Spur, preparing to turn left onto the northbound side of the POW-MIA Parkway. Police said the operator of the Nissan Maxima entered the intersection, directly into the path of the Honda Odyssey, causing the Odyssey's front end to strike the front driver's side of the Maxima. Investigators said the impact caused both vehicles to travel partially into the path of the Infinity that was traveling northbound, striking the driver side of the Infinity.