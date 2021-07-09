Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Cars crossed median before crash that killed mother, 5 kids

By PAUL DAVENPORT
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A fiery crash that killed a mother and her five children happened after she made a U-turn in an interstate median and a semi-trailer hit her vehicle from behind, authorities said Friday. The crash split Natisha Moffett's car in half, and it burst into flames, killing the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Mother killed, driver charged in 4th of July crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a deadly car accident that left a new mother killed. According to Memphis Police, Justin Smith, 24, crashed his car at East Raines Road on the 4th of July. An Investigation determined that Smith was driving with a suspended license...
Wichita, KSIola Register

Pregnant woman killed in car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man fleeing officers is accused of causing a crash in Wichita that killed a pregnant 22-year-old woman, forcing doctors to perform an emergency delivery and leaving the baby in critical condition, police said. The incident happened Tuesday, as police were investigating two robberies involving the...
Dover, DEwrde.com

One Killed, Four Injured in Dover Three-car Crash

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday afternoon three-car collision that claimed the life of an 88-year-old man and left four other people injured. Police said it happened shortly after 5 p.m., when a 2002 Honda Odyssey, operated by Richard Chappell, 88, of Camden, Del., was traveling south on POW-MIA Parkway and approaching the Wyoming Mill Spur. At the same time, a 2017 Infinity QX80 was reportedly traveling north on POW-MIA Parkway, and approaching the same intersection. Police said a 2004 Nissan Maxima was facing eastbound on the Wyoming Mill Spur, preparing to turn left onto the northbound side of the POW-MIA Parkway. Police said the operator of the Nissan Maxima entered the intersection, directly into the path of the Honda Odyssey, causing the Odyssey's front end to strike the front driver's side of the Maxima. Investigators said the impact caused both vehicles to travel partially into the path of the Infinity that was traveling northbound, striking the driver side of the Infinity.
Nicholville, NYwwnytv.com

One-car crash kills Nicholville man

ST. REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Nicholville man is dead following a one-car crash near St. Regis Falls early Monday morning. State police say 38-year-old Lance Jensen was driving north on State Route 458 in the town of Waverly around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road, served back onto the pavement, and rolled over several times before coming to rest.
Warren County, NJWFMZ-TV Online

2 killed after car crashes into tree near I-80 in NJ

HOPE TWP., N.J. - Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Warren County. State troopers say the car was heading west on I-80 near the Hope Township exit, when it went off the highway, hit a guard rail and crashed into a tree. Investigators say neither of...
Cape Girardeau County, MOkfmo.com

Perryville Man Killed in 1 Car Crash

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) A Perryville man, 32 year old Randy Choate, is dead after he was killed in a one car wreck in Cape Girardeau county Saturday afternoon at 5 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place on Route C, 4 miles north of Pocahontas as Choate lost control of his car and it ran off the left side of the road. The car smashed into a tree and Choate, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Man killed, woman wounded in car-to-car shooting, crash in Venice

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating Monday following a car-to-car shooting and crash in Venice. Investigators were in the process of canvassing surveillance videos in the area that appeared to show the incident that left an 18-year-old man dead and a young woman fighting for her life.
Denton, TXaudacy.com

Denton woman killed in four-car crash on Loop 288

A Denton woman has been killed in a four-car crash that closed both directions of Loop 288 for a time last night. The crash was just past 7:00 p.m. on 288 near Shady Oaks on the east side of Denton. The most seriously injured was Denton resident Sandra Cruz who...
New Bedford, MAnbcboston.com

2 People Killed in New Bedford Car Crash on 4th of July

Two people were killed while driving in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, state police said. State troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a single-car crash on Route 140 northbound and found two victims. The driver, a 38-year-old man, and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman, both died...
Coxsackie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Passenger killed in Greene County car crash

COXSACKIE – A 51-year-old Coxsackie man was killed when the car in which he was a passenger struck a utility pole off Route 385 in the Town of Coxsackie. Clifford Knott was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by April Pruiksma, 48, of...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Man Crashes Car, Struck and Killed While Standing on the Road

ROSEVILLE -- A man is dead after crashing his car in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Accord was speeding when it spun out of control and hit a guardrail on westbound Highway 36 in Roseville. The driver then got out of the vehicle and was standing in the middle of the road. A passing car stopped to help and that's when a Toyota Carolla that was in the right lane moved over to the left lane due to the other passing car that was parked on the right shoulder. The Toyota struck the driver of the crashed Honda, who was facing the wrong way in the left lane.
Massachusetts StateABC6.com

Car crash in New Bedford kills two, Police investigating

NEW BEDFORD, MASS (WLNE) – Two people have died following a car crash that happened on Sunday night. Massachusetts state police are currently investigating. At approximately 7:45 PM on Monday night, troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 140 northbound. Police say the crash killed both the...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Police identify mother suspected of DUI crash that killed 5-year-old

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) – A 27-year-old woman was jailed Thursday on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol when her car crashed off Interstate 15 in Bonsall, killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her two toddlers. Kapri Raven Coleman of San Diego was booked into Las Colinas women’s...
Minneapolis, MNBrainerd Dispatch

1 killed in crash with Minneapolis police squad car during chase

Three vehicles, including the squad car, were involved in the wreck, which occurred about 12:30 a.m. in north Minneapolis, said police spokesman John Elder. Police were trying to catch a driver who was in a stolen vehicle believed to have been taken during a carjacking and linked to robberies at multiple businesses when the wreck occurred, Elder said.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Motorcyclist killed after crash with car on El Camino Way in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have closed El Camino Avenue in the Natomas following a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle. First responders arrived at the scene just after 3 p.m. and found the motorcyclist in critical condition, according to Sacramento Police. That person, only identified as a male, was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Pedestrian killed in July 4 car crash identified

The pedestrian who was struck and killed late Sunday night on High Street in the city was identified as Christopher N. Welch, 24, of Cogan Station, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. He was struck — along with Russell Scott, 37, of Williamsport — by a car...
Arapahoe County, COKDVR.com

Crash investigation continues after crime spree kills mother of 4

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation into the death of a mother of four continues after a crime spree involving a carjacking ends deadly. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Littleton Police told FOX31 a man tried unsuccessfully to steal a car at Big Daddy’s Pizza near South Broadway and Littleton Boulevard on Thursday, July 15 shortly before 10 p.m. Police say the man then left the area on a bike headed southbound on Broadway but was struck by a car near Jameson.
Minneapolis, MNFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darnella Frazier says uncle was driver killed in MPD squad car crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - She was awarded an honorary Pulitzer for filming the murder of George Floyd by then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, now Darnella Fraizer is mourning the death of her uncle, Leneal Frazier, killed Tuesday morning when a Minneapolis police squad car pursuing a vehicle believed to have been involved in multiple robberies struck the car he was driving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy