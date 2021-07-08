Maxine McDevitt passed peacefully in Redwood City at age 92, surrounded by her four children. Maxine was born in Silver Creek, Minnesota, and raised on the family farm. She graduated top of her class from Annandale High School and was the first in her family to attend university, earning a BA at the University of Minnesota. Maxine taught in Minneapolis and Burlingame public schools and US Army facilities in Germany, where she met her husband Kenneth. They married in 1957 and settled in San Francisco, raising their four children in Redwood City.