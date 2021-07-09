Where have we seen Turner & Hooch’s Anthony Ruivivar before?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Monstropolis is back! Monsters at Work, the highly anticipated sequel to Monsters, Inc. has hit Disney+ with a bunch of our old favorites, as well as some new monster faces! While sadly this world doesn't include Boo from the original movie, longtime BFFs Mike Wazowski and Sully are, of course, back, voiced as always by Billy Crystal and John Goodman, respectively. The series also introduces us to Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, a new employee at Monsters, Inc. Old or new, the entire Monsters at Work voice cast boast impressive resumes, which isn't surprising for a Pixar project.
