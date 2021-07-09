Passport Rav pays homage to Street Fighter II on "AYUKEN" [Video]
Brooklyn-based emcee/producer Passport Rav's newest song, "AYUKEN." sees him channeling the spirit of Capcom's famous video game Street Fighter II. While the title of the song is a mispronunciation of Ryu's fireball, Passport Rav ensures the references are intact and he even throws in a little remark about Lord Raiden from Mortal Kombat. With lines like "But I'm iller than a white man doing drive-bys with a black mask," Rav reminds us that his bars are still sharp and witty. The production here has a somber and somewhat ominous vibe courtesy of Megala Don who crafted it and it also benefits from excellent vocal scratches from Marcus.earmilk.com
Comments / 0