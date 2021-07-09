Batter strikes out on obvious blown call by robot umpire

Marquez allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 11 over six innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision. Marquez had an absolutely dominant week after pitching extremely well in both of his starts. The 26-year-old followed up a one-hit complete-game shutout against the Pirates earlier in the week with an 11-strikeout performance, his first time hitting double-digit strikeouts since July 31, 2019. His only major mistake was serving up a two-run homer to Harrison Bader in the second inning. Marquez has now given up three earned runs over his last 29 innings after he was blown up for eight runs over five innings in a start against the Reds on June 12. He has a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 105:41 K:BB over 105.1 innings and lines up for a road start against the Padres this coming week.