MLB

Batter strikes out on obvious blown call by robot umpire

By Andrew Limberg
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

During a game Thursday night between the Lexington Legends and the Lancaster Barnstormers in the Atlantic League, infielder Jordan Pacheco took what he (and everyone else) thought was a ball for it only to be called strike three.

