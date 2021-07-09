Brittany O’Grady Drops Her Skin-Care Routine
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looking at Brittany O’Grady, star of Little Voice and HBO’s upcoming The White Lotus, you would never guess that her skin is a source of anxiety. The 25-year-old radiates star power out of every pore, and—at least from the looks of her Instagram—there’s not a blemish in sight. But as she tells it, it hasn’t always been this way.www.glamour.com
Comments / 0