Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

16 cents

By Martha Ball
Block Island Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome summer days I think I am like a stationary cab driver, offering history of Block Island to visitors who ask leading questions and seemed interested, a reaction that only encourages me. It somehow wraps to the original town center being the literal center of the island for the first...

www.blockislandtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Diary#Grand Hotel#European#Clerk#The Harbor School#Arts And Crafts Show#Bira#Tercentenary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Housing
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Stairsteps in the Rims? Billings Treasures Hidden in Plain Sight

I've lived in Billings for nearly 20 years and it wasn't until recently that I learned there is a large staircase carved into the Rimrocks. There are allegedly FIVE sets of stairs, but the nicest example is hidden in plain sight, just below the airport. My mind was blown when I found out about the staircase, thanks to a random meeting on Facebook.
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

New affordable housing unveiled in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Saratoga Springs Housing Authority Tuesday unveiled the Promenade Apartments, the agency's first foray into developing new affordable housing. Executive Director Paul Feldman said the shortage of available of apartments working people could afford was obvious when he took the job in December 2014. Long familiar with the business of managing public housing, developing new units was a new venture. The effort to add more affordable housing to the agency's portfolio began four years ago and cost $20 million.
Small BusinessBlock Island Times

Shop with us at …on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way

Cruising through our first summer here on Block Island as small business owners and we are so grateful for the wonderful community we find ourselves a part of at …on the WAY!! Our vibe is chill, our shop is special and our assortment is unique. The Sweaty Blonde is our headliner with new colors and styles weekly but we are also building a one of a kind “small batch” designer boutique, full of small business entrepreneurs just like us. Come check us out in the cute little yellow house on Weldon’s Way • closer to High Street. We have seats for the guys and cold waters for everyone!! Don’t forget to stop by The Block Island Chamber office for our grand opening discount coupon or tell us you read about in the BI Times.
Saratoga Springs, NYDaily Gazette

$20M afforable/supportive Saratoga apartment complex complete

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new 63-unit affordable and supportive housing complex in Saratoga Springs is officially complete. Work on the $20 million Promenade Apartments began in 2019 and received $16.5 million in low-income tax credits through New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Promenade consists of a four-story building with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy