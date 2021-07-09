Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' nominated for 8 awards at inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards
Apple TV+ has picked up 15 nominations at the first annual Hollywood Critics Association TV awards, with "Ted Lasso" picking up eight nominations. Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association was "created to acknowledge the importance of online critics and encourage, support, and promote underrepresented voices within the industry," according to the HCA website. — On August 22, HCA will hand out awards at its first annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards at the Hollywood Avalon. The awards are meant to highlight exceptional works in streaming and network television.appleinsider.com
