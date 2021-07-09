Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dusty Locane delivers new single, " Best Friend"

By Brianna Lawson
earmilk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn-bred, Dusty Locane, has returned with his latest single “Best Friend.” Recognized by his raspy, bone rattilng voice and rhythmic flow, he delivers another drill anthem. Featuring 95MM signee, 8BANDITT, and produced by Hitman Audio, “Best Friend” stamps Dusty’s spot as one of the hottest rappers coming out of Brooklyn. A follow-up to his breakthrough hits “Rollin N Controllin Freestyle” and “Rollin N Controllin Pt. 2 (Picture Me),” “Best Friend” is a mid-tempo, melodic cut that exposes the emcee's lyrical delivery. Synonymous to his previous releases, the new single features a harmonizing chorus from 8BANDITT. Gritty and grimy, Dusty’s coarse voices coasts over heavy 808s and silky guitar melodies.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthems#Brooklyn#Hitman Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Tulsa, OKearmilk.com

Dev Soter releases intimate new single "Tulsa"

Indie pop artist Dev Soter has made a name for himself relentlessly breaking new ground with his combination of sunny melodies, distinctive visual style, and uniquely altered vocals. The Massachusetts boundary-pusher is at it again with his latest track “Tulsa” – a mesmerizing and realistic look at the challenges that come with being an up-and-coming artist.
Richmond, VAundertheradarmag.com

Benét Debuts New Single “Plz”

Richmond, VA-based artist Benét explores a genre-fluid mix of breezy indie pop, ethereal beats, and irresistible dance hooks, expanding their horizons with each track and refusing to fit into easy labels. Since debuting last year in the midst of the pandemic they’ve been building towards their upcoming debut EP, Game Over, with a steady rush of singles. Today Benét is back again, sharing another offering from their EP with their new track, “Plz.”
Musicthis song is sick

Boy Willows Delivers Alluring Indie Pop Single, “No Contest”

We have another indie pop star on the horizon. We first discovered Boy Willows a couple months back when he released “Tuff,” his first track of 2021. Last week he followed up with “No Contest,” another hazy, spacey indie pop tune that will quickly get stuck i your head. While...
Musicearmilk.com

PYJÆN delivers a stunner with "Moonlight" [Premiere]

Since its formation in 2016, the group PYJÆN didn’t take long to establish itself as a supremely talented musical force with a sound that continually instills a sense of wonder. With each new release, the five-piece London crew (whose name is pronounced “Pie-jan”) delivers new surprises as their music evolves and matures while maintaining immense quality. Unsurprisingly, the latest release from the PYJÆN camp does not disappoint. “Moonlight” is the third single taken from their forthcoming album Feast and is premiering today on EARMILK. With guest vocals from Elisa Imperilee, “Moonlight” shows once again that PYJÆN’s music exists in a realm of its own and is absolutely worth a listen.
Musicearmilk.com

JONES and Nardeydey want you "Around" [Video]

UK soul and pop singer JONES shares the video for her new release "Around" in collaboration with her co-writer and guitarist Nardeydey. The track strays from her previous pop sound a bit and employs modern jazz and prominent neo-soul elements. Over smooth guitar plucks, warm textures, and soft drum grooves,...
Musicearmilk.com

Boon's "Can't Be Love" reminds us we are worth more

Nashville-based, self-produced singer/songwriter and musician Boon is a breath of fresh air. Combining experimental electronic sounds, with gritty blues rock guitar riffs and dark pop melodies, Boon is creating an intoxicating sound all of his own. Born into a musical family with his father as a long time guitarist for...
Musicearmilk.com

Andreas Owens steps into the solo spotlight on his ‘almost everything i've ever wanted to say’ EP

Los Angeles-based producer and singer-songwriter andreas owens and lead singer of the indie-pop outfit The Millennial Club has dropped his solo debut EP almost everything i've ever wanted to say. A deep-seated and unguarded R&B-tinged pop record, the EP follows a series of 2021 singles: “don’t feel happy”, “falling & falling”, and “not much (better than before).” Andreas Owens exhibits a new level of intimacy and self-understanding in his pristine yet unfeigned 5-track effort.
MusicTop40-Charts

LA Alt-Rock Band Make Believe Friends Release New Single And Video "The Truth"

LOS ANGELES, CA. (Top40 Charts) Make Believe Friends drops their latest video and single called "The Truth. Make Believe Friends (aka Lunden Reign), is an all original alt-rock band based out of Los Angeles, California. Laura & Mindy have already released 6 singles to critical acclaim. "'The Truth' is filled...
Musicearmilk.com

Lex Leosis shares new EP 'Terracotta' and video for "That Feel" [Video]

Toronto-based queer emcee Lex Leosis unveils her new EP Terracotta which sees her working solely with producer Rainer Blanchaer. The 6-track release chronicles her experience during the lockdown from self recalibrating, self-love to inner peace. Leosis digs deep to put the different pieces of her life on wax while Blanchaer worked behind the boards to create the best backdrop to fit the narrative.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Bad Bunny Delivers New Single "De Museo"

It's been a few months since we heard from Bad Bunny but it would be a crime if he didn't deliver us some sort of banger to enjoy the summer months. The Latin trap artist had a prolific year in 2020, releasing three projects including Las Que No Iban A Salir which he recorded in the thick of the pandemic. Even though he came through with the single, "De Museo." The new single has a slow-burning start as Bad Bunny croons over the percussion-less production for the first half of the song. By the time the drums drop, Bad Bunny picks up the speed of his flow as he weaves through the 808s.
Musicstereoboard.com

Deafheaven Post New Single The Gnashing

Deafheaven have shared a new song, The Gnashing. Following first single Great Mass Of Color, the track marks the latest preview of the San Francisco quintet's upcoming fifth studio LP, 'Infinite Granite', which is due to arrive on August 20 through Sargent House. Like its predecessor, the new cut continues...
MusicPunknews.org

Hot Leather release new single

Atlanta's Hot Leather have released a new digital single. It's called "TCS" and follows the Die Forever album from earlier this year. You can check out the new track below.
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

Diamondbuck is Sponge frontman’s new musical best friend

Another music project seems like the last thing Vinnie Dombroski needs. He’s had hits and toured the world with Sponge, has fronted the bands Crud and the Orbitsuns and was part of Loudhouse and the all-star Spys4Darwin. Somehow, however, he’s found time and passion for Diamondbuck, an irreverent, outlaw country-style persona that lets the Detroit musician sing about “Bounced Checks and Hotel Wrecks,” “Dog Hair Soup” and “Praying at the Shrine of Devious Saints.”
Musicofficialcharts.com

Official Top 40 best-selling singles of 1997

1997 saw the release of what would quickly become the UK's best-selling single of all time - Elton John's Candle In The Wind 1997. Originally written and released by Elton as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe in 1974, the star - with his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin - recorded an updated version to be played at Diana's funeral, which was released as a single the following week.
Musicearmilk.com

Benny the Butcher shares raw new single "Pyrex Picasso"

Legendary Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher has shared a hard-hitting new single called "Pyrex Picasso", featuring Conway the Machine and Rick Hyde. This dark, rugged release is piercingly intense, providing a head-banging instrumental and verbose flows. Sonically, the heart of "Pyrex Picasso" is a chilling piano line full of mysterious,...
Musicearmilk.com

Indigo Eyes releases new single 'One More Night'

Emerging producer Joseph Robson aka Indigo Eyes has garnered growing support for his refreshing take on electronic house. Today, he's is back with a bubbly, intoxicating house-pop record titled "One More Night," featuring vocals from Georgie O'Brien. Hailing from London, Robson's talent was discovered early on through childhood music lessons....
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Cherym have announced an upcoming EP with new single, 'We're Just Friends'

Cherym have announced their new EP, 'Hey Tori'. Set for release on 30th September 2021 via Alcopop! Records, it features their recent single 'Listening To My Head', plus new 'un 'We're Just Friends', and will arrive ahead of their October tour with cheerbleederz. Of the single, drummer Alannagh Doherty says:...
Musicearmilk.com

Madhattan shares "Canal Street" video to celebrate the release of his new album 'Sink Or Swim'

He opens up the project with a short acapella introduction followed by the menacing track "Dirty Whiteboy" which dives right into the grit and grime. Madhattan knows his onions and with each line, he vividly breaks down the inner workings of his life where one wrong move could be fatal. On "Canal St" he takes listeners into the famous busy street in lower Manhattan where he had to engage in some clandestine activities to survive and rise out of poverty. The tone switches in the reflective direction of "Pavement" which sounds like the soundscape to a documentary. Madhattan runs through various characters and situations he had to deal with at some point or the other while acknowledging that things have changed and it will never be the same again.
Musicearmilk.com

CRUZA deliver summer scorcher “Indeed”

Following dreamy single “Lost Soul” earlier this year, Orlando via San Diego trio CRUZA return with their second single of 2021 “Indeed”. It marks their first signing to Juicebox Recordings / Terrible Records. For their latest single “Indeed”, romantic themes take centre stage. Boasting lo-fi R&B flavours, “Indeed” blends hazy...
Musicearmilk.com

Rising star Olive Featherstone delivers fierce new single “I’ll Be Sweet" from upcoming debut album

Bristol-based rising star Olive Featherstone reveals a fierce side to herself with her sophomore single “I’ll Be Sweet,” which seamlessly blends a sharp edge of moody guitars into a hazy, dreamy alt-rock soundscape. With her sweet, syrupy vocals cutting through the melancholia that settles around the track, she showcases her ability to bring well-learned nuances within production together with her natural gift for startlingly vulnerable story-telling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy