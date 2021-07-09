Dusty Locane delivers new single, " Best Friend"
Brooklyn-bred, Dusty Locane, has returned with his latest single “Best Friend.” Recognized by his raspy, bone rattilng voice and rhythmic flow, he delivers another drill anthem. Featuring 95MM signee, 8BANDITT, and produced by Hitman Audio, “Best Friend” stamps Dusty’s spot as one of the hottest rappers coming out of Brooklyn. A follow-up to his breakthrough hits “Rollin N Controllin Freestyle” and “Rollin N Controllin Pt. 2 (Picture Me),” “Best Friend” is a mid-tempo, melodic cut that exposes the emcee's lyrical delivery. Synonymous to his previous releases, the new single features a harmonizing chorus from 8BANDITT. Gritty and grimy, Dusty’s coarse voices coasts over heavy 808s and silky guitar melodies.earmilk.com
