Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Eyeing presidency, gay Brazilian governor braces for anti-LGBT+ jibes

By Jennifer Ann Thomas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SAO PAULO (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gay Brazilian governor and presidential hopeful Eduardo Leite said he expects to encounter anti-LGBT+ rhetoric as he bids to unseat President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right firebrand who once described himself as a “proud homophobe”.

Leite, 36, who is governor of the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, came out on television last week, leading rivals to accuse him of trying to exploit his sexuality for political gain ahead of next year’s presidential election.

“I’ve got nothing against his private life, but he cannot impose his lifestyle on others,” said Bolsonaro, who once declared that if he had a gay son, he would rather the child died in an accident.

But Leite, who would become Brazil’s first openly gay presidential candidate if he wins a party primary later this year, denied his decision to come out to the nation was politically motivated.

“There was no political intention besides the truth,” said Leite, who became Brazil’s youngest state governor in 2019 after previously serving as a city mayor.

“This was not a topic during previous elections when I ran for mayor and governor. I never created a character or lied about my sexuality, I simply didn’t talk about it,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

Leite, a member of the social democratic party PSDB, supported Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil’s 2018 election, but became a critic of the president’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is running in the PSDB primaries scheduled for November to choose the party’s candidate for the 2022 election, and he said he feared the campaign period could be marred by dirty tactics including homophobic slurs.

Leite is currently consulting lawyers over comments made by Bolsonaro earlier this year about whether the governor “may have stuck it somewhere else” – nominally in reference to money from the state health budget, but widely seen as a homophobic remark.

“I have already sought formal court proceedings so that the president explains himself, and my lawyers and I are considering a lawsuit against him on the grounds of the crime of homophobia,” Leite said.

In a written response addressed to the Federal Supreme Court, Bolsonaro said “at no point did I suggest that the questioner had committed any criminal offense, nor did I intend to offend his honor”.

Brazil is one of the world’s most liberal countries in terms of LGBT+ legal rights, having decriminalized gay sex in 1830. Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2013.

But despite the country’s progressive legislation, discrimination and violence against members of the LGBT+ community is common.

Last year, 224 LGBT+ people were murdered including 161 trans women, according to the latest report produced by advocacy organization Bahia Gay Group, which has been documenting violence against LGBT+ people since 1980.

Leite said the rights of LGBT+ Brazilians would be just one of the many issues on his agenda.

“It is important to have activists. I recognize their role and they will always have my attention,” he said.

“(But) I have worked in government as a mayor, governor – and maybe as president – for everyone. (LGBT+ issues) are one of the agendas, but they are not the only agenda.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Leite
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Gay Rights#Brazilian#Sul#The Federal Supreme Court#Bahia Gay Group#Lgbt Brazilians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Brazil
Related
HealthPosted by
UPI News

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, hiccups

July 14 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized Wednesday with a bowel obstruction, doctors said, and he may need emergency surgery. Brazil's Special Secretariat for Social Communication said Bolsonaro experienced hiccups for more than a week and after having abdominal pain in the night, he was transported to a military hospital in Brasilia.
PoliticsNewsweek

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Being Examined for Possible Emergency Surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being evaluated Wednesday for emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction, according to his office. Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia in the morning and was "feeling well," according to an initial statement that said doctors were examining his persistent hiccups, the Associated Press reported.
Societytrust.org

Children's books editor to leave Hungary over anti-LGBT+ law

LONDON, July 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A children's books editor from Hungary who has received death threats and homophobic abuse over his work said on Monday he would leave the country following the introduction of a law banning LGBT+ content in schools. The law that came into force last...
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Hungarians speak out on anti-LGBT+ law as EU pushes for its repeal

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Hungarian law banning the promotion of homosexuality in schools came into force on Thursday, as the European Parliament voted to use its legal and economic muscle to pressure the east European nation to repeal the legislation. The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to...
ProtestsNorwalk Hour

Anti-LGBT Georgian protestors burn EU flag in capital

MOSCOW (AP) — Opponents of LGBT rights clashed with police in the Georgian capital and burned a European Union flag that was hanging in front of the parliament Tuesday. The unrest came a day after opponents of a planned LGBT march in Tbilisi assaulted journalists who were covering their demonstration on the capital’s main avenue.
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Hungary: Writers, bookstores brace for ban on LGBT content

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Some bookstores in Hungary placed notices at their entrances this week telling customers that they sell "non-traditional content.” The signs went up in response to a new law that prohibits “depicting or promoting” homosexuality and gender transitions in material accessible to children. While some writers, publishers...
HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

Brazil: President Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Sunday after being treated there since last week for an intestinal obstruction. Bolsonaro, who was admitted Wednesday to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo because of abdominal pain and persistent hiccups, appeared to be in good spirits as he left and told journalists that he hoped to be eating barbecue ribs in 10 days.
ProtestsWSLS

Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest

TBILISI – A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees.
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Cuba Protests: UN Human Rights Chief Urges Cuba To Release Detainees

The United Nations Human Rights Chief is calling on Cuba to release all detained protestors and journalists as concerns grow over the widespread arrests and continued unrest in the country. In a statement released Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the Cuban government to attend to...
WorldBirmingham Star

Georgian TV Cameraman Injured Amid Anti-LGBT Violence Dies

A Georgian TV cameraman who was among dozens of journalists attacked by a right-wing mob during a melee aimed at LGBT campaigners has died. Co-workers of Lekso Lashkarava said on July 11 that he had died, apparently of injuries suffered during the violence six days earlier, but provided no further details.
LawBBC

EU votes for action over Hungary's anti-LGBT law

The European Parliament has voted in favour of urgent legal action over Hungary's new law banning the depiction of homosexuality to under-18s. The new legislation breached "EU values, principles and law", MEPs said. The parliament added that the law was "another intentional and premeditated example of the gradual dismantling of...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
POTUSNewsweek

'You're Full of Sanctimony': Michael Wolff Knocks CNN's Brian Stelter on His Own Show

Author and journalist Michael Wolff took aim at CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday, saying the Reliable Sources host was "full of sanctimony" during an appearance on his show. Wolff appeared on Stelter's show to discuss his new book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency. As the interview unfolded, the author took aim at the media and Stelter in particular, suggesting that he represented a "flip side" version of the former president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy