A former federal prosecutor tamped down expectations for any more charges against the Trump Organization following an indictment for an alleged tax fraud scheme. Daniel Goldman, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who also served as general counsel for the House Intelligence Committee during the first Trump impeachment, downplayed the outlook during an appearance on MSNBC. This comes on the same day former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged Thursday for what prosecutors said was a 15-year effort to help executives evade taxes with off-the-books perks.