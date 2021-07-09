Muskegon United Way chapter seeks Day of Caring project nominations

MUSKEGON — The United Way of the Lakeshore is asking community members to nominate projects for its annual Day of Caring, which will be held Sept. 10. “This year will be the 29th annual Day of Caring,” said United Way of the Lakeshore Community Engagement Director Dominique Bunker. “To get ready, we need people in the community to start nominating projects. Then, on Sept. 10, we will have a morning meet-up, assign volunteers to each project and get started.