JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. John, no, it really isn't more difficult than that. Teams don't get better. They get better quarterbacks. You're referencing a recent O-Zone question in which I was essentially asked about the Jaguars making a deep playoff run in 2022 if rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is about as good as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. I responded that it was a little more difficult than that, but that that was the hope. It's true that quarterbacks are critical. It's true that a franchise quarterback can change things. But it's not true that a quarterback is the ONLY piece necessary for a franchise to make deep playoff runs – and for such runs to be a team's norm. Teams must still function around the quarterback, manage talent correctly and have a solid foundation/approach. Quarterback is the necessary and key piece, but is winning a championship and being a consistent playoff contender a little more difficult than just having that player? Absolutely. Then again, your confidence suggests you know better. Perhaps you're correct.