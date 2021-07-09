AirTag used by Boston police to recover stolen bike

The Boston Police were able to recover a man's stolen bicycle by tracking down an AirTag that the owner had cleverly stowed inside the bike's bag. On the night of July 4, Gene Gorter's bike was stolen from outside his home in Boston. The following day, he contacted the Boston Police department to report the theft. He also provided the officers with his AirTag information. — The AirTag was stowed inside a pouch that was attached to his bicycle. Placed within the pouch instead of on show on the bike's frame, the hope was that a thief would miss the AirTag and so police might be able to track it.