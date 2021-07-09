Cancel
Boston, MA

AirTag used by Boston police to recover stolen bike

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Police were able to recover a man's stolen bicycle by tracking down an AirTag that the owner had cleverly stowed inside the bike's bag. On the night of July 4, Gene Gorter's bike was stolen from outside his home in Boston. The following day, he contacted the Boston Police department to report the theft. He also provided the officers with his AirTag information. — The AirTag was stowed inside a pouch that was attached to his bicycle. Placed within the pouch instead of on show on the bike's frame, the hope was that a thief would miss the AirTag and so police might be able to track it.

